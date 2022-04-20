Bail set at $500,000 for Friday Harbor arson suspect

The suspect, identified as Dwight Henline, is being held on suspicion of first-degree arson but has not been officially charged.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A judge set bail at $500,000 for the man accused of setting a fire that destroyed multiple businesses in Friday Harbor in early April.

The suspect, identified as Dwight Henline, is being held on suspicion of first-degree arson. Henline is expected to be officially charged at his arraignment appearance on May 2.

The defense requested bail be set at cash or bond of $10,000 combined with electronic home monitoring. The prosecution requested bail be set at $1 million due to the violent nature of the crime and the suspect's history of missing court appearances.

“The one act of setting the one fire resulted in the loss of not just buildings but numerous businesses that were contained in those buildings and the loss of livelihood to dozens of individuals," said San Juan County Prosecutor Teresa Barnett.

“Given the reckless nature of what is alleged to have happened here and the risk to community safety more broadly I believe a high amount of bail is appropriate,” said San Juan County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Loring

On April 7, around 3:43 a.m., the San Juan County Sheriff's dispatch received a report of flames coming from the back of the Crystal Seas Kayaking Building at 40 Spring Street in Friday Harbor. The fire spread to three other businesses: Windemere Real Estate, Crow's Nest Coffee and Herb's Tavern.

All of the businesses were severely damaged or totally destroyed, according to probable cause documents. Cost estimates aren't complete but are projected to be in the millions of dollars.

Units from San Juan County Fire and the Orcas and Lopez Island fire departments battled the fire from the early morning until around mid-day.

Around 30 investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted a multi-day examination of the fire, determining the fire was "incendiary," or intentionally set, according to probable cause documents.

CCTV video from the Windemere Real Estate Office showed a bright flash of light around 10:04 p.m. on April 6 that lasted approximately 34 seconds. The flash was consistent with the ignition of a flammable liquid, according to the ATF.

CCTV video from other area businesses from the night of April 6 showed the suspect, or a subject matching the suspect's description, in Friday Harbor and near the scene of the fire, according to court documents.

Video taken at around 7:50 that evening showed a subject matching Henline's description leaving a suitcase at the bottom of a staircase near the Cheesecake Cafe. At around 9:50 p.m., Henline is seen purchasing an eight-ounce bottle of lighter fluid from a local business, according to court documents. At around 10:04, the flash and fire are seen in the area behind Windemere Real Estate.

Video then shows the subject matching Henline's description leaving the area between the Cask and Schooner and Crystal Seas Kayaking before retrieving the suitcase near the Cheesecake Cafe and heading toward the walk-on section of the Ferry Terminal. At around 10:13, Henline is seen boarding a ferry to Anacortes, carrying a backpack and pulling a suitcase, according to court documents.

Investigators attempted to call Henline to interview him about the crime, but he declined to meet with investigators. In a recorded telephone interview, Henline said he left Friday Harbor because he was "done with that place" and denied purchasing lighter fluid on the evening of April 6, according to court documents.

On April 15, investigators served a search warrant at a house in Langley, where Henline was reported to be staying. Henline reportedly left the home a half hour before investigators arrived, court documents said. A nearly empty bottle of lighter fluid, several lighters and clothing that matched what Henline was shown to be wearing on surveillance video taken in Friday Harbor were found at the home.