Fire that destroyed multiple Friday Harbor businesses was arson, investigation finds

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — The Town of Friday Harbor says a fire that tore through a block of businesses earlier last week was intentionally set.

The fire that started early in the morning on April 7 originated from a deck behind Crystal Seas Kayaking and was determined to be arson, according to a post from city.

The cause was determined by a National Response Team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the town said.

Four businesses -- Herb's Tavern, Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe, Crystal Seas Kayaks and the Windermere Real Estate -- were destroyed in the fire, but Friday Harbor officials said the response from emergency crews kept the damage from being even worse.

No injuries were reported.

The regional ATF and the San Juan County Sheriff's Office are continuing to search for suspects.

The Town of Friday Harbor said it is "working with building owners to ensure the safe reopening of structures."

