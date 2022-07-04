Ferries shuttling crews to Friday Harbor as large fire burns in downtown area

A massive response was seen near Herb's Tavern in the downtown area.

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — A large fire was seen burning in downtown Friday Harbor early Thursday morning.

The town's Facebook page warned residents to avoid the downtown area if possible as firefighters battled a fire on the north side of Spring Street between Front Street and First Street.

The town said a crew is helping to divert traffic.

"It looked to me when I left that they had at least enough support going on, but it was engulfing the roofline of Windermere [Real Estate building]," resident Tom Henry told KING 5.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) warned travelers of potential delays Thursday morning since boats were being used to shuttle firefighters and additional resources to San Juan Island.

As of 7:03 a.m., the Tillikum vessel was delayed 35 minutes due to crews being asked to help San Juan firefighters in Friday Harbor, the WSF said. Travelers can check for ferry delays here.

Those trying to access the ferry terminal through First Street will have to divert to Nichols Street or Web Street.

There was no word on any injuries or the extent of the damage as of 6:45 a.m.

The Seattle branch of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also responding to Friday Harbor to help investigate the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.