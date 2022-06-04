Residents rescued from apartment fire in Rainier Valley

Seattle Fire said crews used ground ladders to rescue three people from an apartment fire in Rainier Valley early Wednesday morning.

SEATTLE — Several people were rescued from an apartment fire in Rainier Valley early Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a “low rise apartment building” on the 4800 block of S Henderson St around 3:30 a.m. Seattle Fire said flames were seen from the second and third floors when crews arrived.

The department said three residents were brought down to safety by ground ladders because the hallways were too smokey for them to exit the building.

Crews said a man jumped from a balcony on second floor of the building to escape the fire. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The entire apartment was evacuated as crews worked to put the fire out. A Metro bus was requested to help keep the displaced residents warm.

The fire was knocked down and under control by 4:15 a.m. Fire officials said about eight fire trucks, four ladder trucks and several command and support vehicles responded to the scene. The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

The Seattle Department of Transportation tweeted around 3:45 a.m. that all east and westbound lanes of S Henderson St between 48th Ave S & 50th Ave S were blocked. The roadway reopened by 5:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Several apartment residents were brought down to safety via ground ladders. Fire is under control. Metro bus has been requested to help keep some displaced residents warm. pic.twitter.com/5Zg3jsisB7 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 6, 2022