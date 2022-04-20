More than $21,000 raised for Friday Harbor businesses destroyed in fire

Businesses that were uninsured or underinsured will be able to get some of the money to help rebuild.

Example video title will go here for this video

Editor's note: The above video on the Friday Harbor arson suspect being arrested originally aired April 16, 2022.

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. - As officers began searching for answers to the massive fire that tore through central Friday Harbor in early April, the community wondered how it would rebuild what many considered to be the “heart” of downtown.

On April 7, the day of the fire, the San Juan Economic Development Council created the Friday Harbor Fire Recovery Fund in an effort to help, giving neighbors and anyone willing to give the chance to help Friday Harbor rebuild.

On Tuesday, the council said that through the fund and other donations, they’ve already been able to raise over $21,000.

According to the council’s website, at least $19,374 of that has gone to the recovery fund, which will be distributed to those businesses that were uninsured or underinsured.

The council said that the town of Seward, Alaska also came together to donate $1,000 through Liberty Miller, the owner of 13 Ravens Coffee.

San Juan Island Sea Salt was able to raise $6,000 through a two-day fundraising effort. The council said customers bought “a lot of salt” to chip in.

An additional donation of $1,000 came from Susie’s Mopeds.

“I have been so proud and so absolutely blown away by the support our community has already shown,” said Victoria Compton, executive director for the council.

The man who is allegedly responsible for the fire, Dwight C. Henline, was arrested on April 16 after the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office said he was armed and dangerous.

Investigators found the fire began on a deck behind Crystal Seas Kayaking and spread to other businesses on the same block, destroying four businesses.

Due to the remote location of the fire, emergency resources had to be brought onto the island from other agencies by ferry.