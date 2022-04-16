Suspect identified in arson that destroyed businesses in 'heart' of downtown Friday Harbor

The suspect, identified as Dwight C. Henline, is wanted by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash.

The suspect in an arson that tore through a block of businesses in Friday Harbor last week has been identified, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Dwight C. Henline, is wanted by the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Henline was last seen in the Langley area and is believed to be "armed and dangerous."

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may see Henline to call 911.

The fire started in the early morning on April 7 and originated from a deck behind Crystal Seas Kayaking. The fire spread to businesses on the block and ultimately destroyed four businesses.

Herb's Tavern, Crows Nest Coffee Shoppe, Crystal Seas Kayaks and the Windermere Real Estate were all destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.

A National Response Team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire to be arson.

The Town of Friday Harbor said it is "working with building owners to ensure the safe reopening of structures" earlier this week.

The Friday Harbor community is grappling with the loss of what many have called the "heart" of downtown Friday Harbor.

