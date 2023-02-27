Everett homeowner confronts pair parked in driveway, fatally shoots man

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting Monday morning on the 13500 block of Highway 99.

EVERETT, Wash. — A man sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle was shot and killed by a homeowner early Monday morning in Everett.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 6:40 a.m. on the 13500 block of Highway 99.

A 38-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were sitting in the vehicle in the driveway early Monday when the owner confronted the pair, the sheriff's office said.

During an altercation, the 38-year-old homeowner fired one shot, fatally wounding the man. He died at the scene.

The female passenger was not wounded.

Detectives detained and interviewed the homeowner before he was released.

The homeowner reported drug use by the pair, the sheriff's office said. They did not know each other.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.