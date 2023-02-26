2 killed, 1 injured in early morning I-5 crash in Seattle

The southbound Interstate 5 lanes near S Spokane St. were closed for several hours Sunday morning while crews worked to clear the scene.

SEATTLE — Two people were killed and one was rushed to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 5 in Seattle early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the incident just after 3:30 a.m.

Three southbound I-5 lanes near S Spokane St. were closed for several hours Sunday morning while crews worked to clear the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation tweeted the lanes were reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

The one person transported to the hospital was reportedly in critical condition.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.