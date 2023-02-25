Tacoma family's dream RV stolen a week after they purchased it

The family said they Tacoma Police are investigating this missing $40,000 RV, that they have been saving up to buy for years.

TACOMA, Wash. — A family in Tacoma is asking for help, after their new RV they just bought was stolen just outside of their home on Friday morning.

"It was here one minute, and then gone the next," said Chelsea Johnson.



What was supposed to be the family's home away from home is now just an empty space, filled with questions.

"I looked over and it was a blank space because our RV was just gone, so it's just really sad, I was completely shocked," said Johnson.



She and her husband bought the 2008 Fleetwood Jamboree Sport RV over President’s Day weekend in Oregon. They drove it up and parked it just outside their Tacoma home. But on Friday, just one week having their new motorhome, it was stolen between 5:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.





"I think there were tears from everyone, and then it was the slow realization that all of our things that were in there as well as losing, this big piece that we were looking forward to," said Johnson.



She said they Tacoma Police Department is investigating the missing $40,000 RV, that the Johnson family have saving up to buy for years. But Johnson said the worst part could be the fact they didn't have enough time to finalize the insurance before it was stolen.



"It's a huge thing, and this is something we wanted for our family for many, many years,” said Johnson. “It's been a dream and a life goal, and we keep saying one of these years is going to be the time that we'll be ready to be our purchase of the year.”



Despite the big hole in the Johnson family's heart, she said she's grateful that her family is safe and and they have the community's support.



"People really band together when things like this happen, so I appreciate you taking the time to talk to us too, and hopefully there's as many eyes on the ground as there can be, it's kind of our only hope at this point."

