After leaving dead fish at 'Goonies' house, police say Canadian man stole boat, needed Coast Guard rescue

The man who left a dead fish on the porch of the Goonies house is the same man who was rescued by the Coast Guard Friday after his stolen boat flipped, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASTORIA, Ore. — A man who posted video on social media of himself leaving a dead fish on the porch of the famous "Goonies" house in Astoria on Wednesday had to be rescued from a capsized boat, as seen in a harrowing video posted by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday afternoon, according to Astoria police.

Police received a report Wednesday that a man later identified as 35-year-old Jericho Labonte of Victoria, British Columbia, had left a dead fish on the porch of the Goonies house in the Uppertown neighborhood of Astoria, according to Astoria police chief Stacy Kelly.

The act was caught on surveillance video, which the homeowner shared with KGW. Labonte is seen walking up, leaving the fish, taking video with his phone. He appears to have posted video of the incident to Facebook. Police said he also put stickers on the security camera lenses outside the house, and later returned and removed the fish.

Fast forward to Friday, when police said Labonte stole a boat called the Sandpiper from the West End Basin and later had to be rescued by the Coast Guard, according to Kelly.

In a series of tweets posted early Friday afternoon, the Pacific Northwest branch of the Coast Guard stated that two air crews who were conducting a training mission at the mouth of the Columbia River received a mayday broadcast from the Sandpiper.

The Coast Guard launched motor life boats from nearby Cape Disappointment, the agency said, but the air crews arrived and found the Sandpiper floundering in the surf in conditions that made a boat rescue dangerous, so the air crews opted to lower a rescue swimmer instead.

The Sandpiper capsized just as the swimmer entered the water — video accompanying the tweet shows a wave hitting the side of the boat and flipping it — but the rescue swimmer was able to save the occupant.

Labonte was taken to the hospital, but was discharged before officials realized what happened.

"Unfortunately, he was discharged from the hospital before everyone put two and two together, so he is somewhere between here and the Coast Guard base," said Kelly. "Apparently, he left his jacket on the Coast Guard helicopter and we believe he's heading back there to retrieve his jacket."

The Coast Guard is looking for him, as are Astoria police officers. Kelly said Labonte will face charges, including theft.

It appears Labonte was wanted in British Columbia. Victoria Police tweeted a photo of him on Jan. 19, stating that he was wanted on warrants for criminal harassment, mischief and failure to comply, and asking members of the public to call 911 if they saw him.

VicPD asking for public's assistance in locating wanted man Jericho Labonte. He is wanted on warrants for criminal harassment, mischief and fail to comply x 3. He may be travelling to Victoria and could pose a risk to public safety. If seen, do not approach and call 911. pic.twitter.com/gDXFDKFUk9 — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) January 20, 2023

The Goonies house was used as the filming location for the 1985 cult classic movie, and has become a popular tourist attraction for fans of the film — to the occasional frustration of neighbors and the city.