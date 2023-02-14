'This is a part of our family': Tacoma woman's search for missing dog in stolen car

Two dogs were inside a Tacoma woman's car when it was stolen from a Target parking lot. One dog has been found, one is still missing.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is turning to the public to help find her missing dog that was inside her car when it was stolen.

Nicole D’Amico’s car was stolen from the Target parking lot Sunday afternoon with her two dogs Koji and Coconut inside.

“I don’t really care about the car or anything that was in the car. We just want the dog back,” D’Amico said.

Koji, a 10-year-old red Shiba Inu is still missing since Nicole’s burgundy Kia was stolen from Target on South 23rd street in Tacoma. By Sunday night, Coconut was reunited after a vet’s office called and said a passerby found her running near River Road.

“She's bloody, I don't know if they beat her up, if they threw her out of the moving car. She’s patched up, she’s still in a lot of pain but I think doing ok. I think she's really traumatized by what happened,” D’Amico said.

The search for Koji is nonstop. Nicole and her sister have been driving around, posting flyers, and combing through tips. Those tips have led them to ask people in Tacoma and Federal Way to keep their eyes peeled.

“I haven't slept in two days, I've been crying on and off all day. This is a part of our family, we've had him for 10 years. He's our baby,” said D’Amico.

It all started when Nicole ran into Target to grab a few things and left the dogs in the car. She put her keys in the shopping cart and didn’t realize they were still there when she went to the restroom. She said surveillance showed a man was right behind her and stole the keys from the cart.

Nicole said he went outside with the fob and found her car, then pulled to the front of the store and picked up another man. She is trying to get the footage and a picture of the suspects.

“I really didn't think something like this could happen. I think I was really naïve and I think that I learned a valuable lesson. Hopefully, Koji doesn't have to pay for that lesson,” D’Amico said.

Now, they are praying for Koji’s safe return.

“He’s a super sweet dog if you do see him running around. He’s not going to bite you. He might be scared or cold and tired,” D’Amico said.