Seattle police say no foul play suspected after woman found dead near Ballard High School

SEATTLE — Seattle police are no longer investigating the death of a woman found near Ballard High School early Monday as a homicide.

SPD responded just after 3 a.m. to Northwest 64th Street and 15th Avenue Northwest and found a 44-year-old woman who was deceased.

After the incident was initially reported as a shooting, Seattle police later clarified that the woman was not shot, fatally or otherwise.

No foul play is suspected in the woman's death, police said on Monday afternoon.

No other information was available on the victim.