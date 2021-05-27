Painted swastikas at Southwest County Park in Edmonds prompt town hall

The graffiti is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic hate crimes that have recently occurred around western Washington.

EDMONDS, Wash — Escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas appears to come to a stand-still with a cease-fire following nearly two weeks of deadly airstrikes along the Gaza strip. The conflict has devastated the region, and more than 250 people have been killed.

The Anti-Defamation League said the deadly attacks overseas are contributing to a surge of anti-Semitic hate crimes.

Recent events in western Washington have the Jewish community and community leaders concerned that hate could be growing amid the crisis in the middle east.

In early May, swastikas were found spray-painted on trees at Southwest County Park in Edmonds.

It’s not just happening in Edmonds. Over the past few months, KING 5 has reported on antisemitism and racism against people in our communities.

In January, swastikas were painted on a Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline, and in early May, a man was seen doing a Nazi salute in front of a Jewish family’s home in Seattle.

Rabbi Berel Paltiel with Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County fears for his congregation’s safety.

“To not face reality would be the wrong thing to do,” said Paltiel. “You got to deal reality at the same time. You hope that the voices of goodness and kindness will be a lot louder than the voices of hate and that things will get back to some sort of status quo.”

Right after the incident at Southwest County Park, the mayor of Edmonds created a plan to fight hate in the community.

“We cannot as a community silent about it, but we also need to do double down,” said Mayor Mike Nelson. “We need to make sure that when not only we say we will not tolerate it, we will also catch and prosecute those who do commit these crimes.”

Edmonds is placing cameras in the area where the swastikas were painted to help catch and prosecute whoever did this. The city is also working with community groups to address the root of the issue, and they’re holding a town hall meeting to discuss acts of hate.

That town hall meeting is planned for July 12, 2021, and will be the first in-person event the city of Edmonds has hosted since the start of the pandemic.

“It is spreading fear and spreading that you're not welcome here, that we don't want you here,” said Nelson. “That is the exact opposite of message that I believe I want. We are an inclusive community. We are a melded community; we want we are a safe community for everybody.”