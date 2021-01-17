Community rallies around Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline after 2nd racist crime in three months

Black Coffee Northwest has seen a wave of support after the business was the target of a hateful attack for the second time in three months.

Customers lined up at the drive-through much of the day to buy coffee and extend their thanks.

On Tuesday, the owners of the business found swastikas scrawled outside the building. After someone targeted the building with the racist graffiti, the business closed for two days to increase security and give workers some time to decompress.

The Black-owned business has seen a wave of support with cars lining up around the block following the recent attacks.

Three months ago, someone firebombed the business with Molotov cocktails in an attempt to burn the business to the ground. The person responsible still has not been caught.

The family-run business hires and trains youth of color so they can one day open their own enterprises. The owners are also very vocal about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Co-owner Darnesha Weary said the message being sent is to "get out," but that is not the message she is letting herself hear.

"We're needed here,” said Darnesha. “They wouldn't be doing this if this community didn't need voices like ours. This place and this time and who we're serving, this needs to happen here."