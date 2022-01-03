Driver flees after fatally hitting pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway in Des Moines

The suspect, who was driving a large commercial vehicle, failed to stop at the scene and is being sought by police.

DES MOINES, Wash. — A pedestrian died Monday morning after being struck by a commercial vehicle while crossing Pacific Highway South at South Kent Des Moines Road.

The driver of the commercial vehicle failed to stop at the scene, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 7:30 a.m. and found the victim unconscious in the northbound lanes of Pacific Highway S.

They attempted to revive the victim, but the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that the pedestrian was trying to cross Pacific Highway South outside of a marked crosswalk. A large commercial truck, described as a semi or box truck, then made a right turn from South Kent Des Moines Road and struck the victim.

The vehicle continued traveling northbound on Pacific Highway.

Detectives from DMPD and the Washington State Patrol are investigating the crash.