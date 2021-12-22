Rollover crash involving 3 vehicles closes Spanaway Loop Road in Pierce County

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A three-vehicle rollover crash with multiple people entrapped closed Spanaway Loop Road S from Military Road S to 116th Street S Wednesday morning.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) first tweeted about the crash at 10:45 a.m.
Shortly after 11 a.m., PCSD said that there were a total of five people involved the crash with two having to be extricated.
Everyone involved was either being treated at the scene or getting transported to the hospital.
The road is expected to remain closed until the PCSD traffic unit is finished investigating.
No information was immediately available on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries to those involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
