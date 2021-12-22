Rollover crash involving 3 vehicles closes Spanaway Loop Road in Pierce County

Two occupants had to be extricated from their vehicle.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A three-vehicle rollover crash with multiple people entrapped closed Spanaway Loop Road S from Military Road S to 116th Street S Wednesday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) first tweeted about the crash at 10:45 a.m.

Shortly after 11 a.m., PCSD said that there were a total of five people involved the crash with two having to be extricated.

Everyone involved was either being treated at the scene or getting transported to the hospital.

UPDATE 11:06AM

Collision involves 3 vehicles, 5 occupants. 2 occupants extricated from vehicle by @CentralPierce Fire. All occupants now either being treated at the scene or transported to the hospital. The road will remain closed while our traffic unit conducts an investigation. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 22, 2021

The road is expected to remain closed until the PCSD traffic unit is finished investigating.

Update 10:52am

The closure extends from Military Rd S up to 116th St S pic.twitter.com/mTLG9l1ZmA — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) December 22, 2021

No information was immediately available on the cause of the crash or the extent of the injuries to those involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.