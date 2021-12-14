Deputies searching for suspects who stole vehicle at gunpoint in Spanaway

People in the area of Walmart are asked to stay inside while police track the suspects. They have shot at multiple people, according to deputies.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies are searching for three suspects who stole a vehicle at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot in Spanaway Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects crashed the vehicle nearby, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Sergeant Darren Moss said the suspects have shot at three or four people in the area.

There are no reported injuries.

People in the area are asked to stay inside as a K9 unit tracks the suspects.

Bus service in the area is being impacted, with drop offs delayed.

The suspects were reportedly wearing black clothing and possibly ski masks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.