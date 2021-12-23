4-year-old sustains life-threatening injuries in Tacoma crash

The 19-year-old driver struck a barrier wall while the child was in the passenger seat, police say.

TACOMA, Wash — A 4-year-old girl is critically injured after a suspected impaired driver ran into the barrier wall of a bridge in Tacoma with the child in the car, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

The child was sitting in the front passenger seat and was not in a car seat, police said.

Police were called to Delin Street between Tacoma Avenue S and Wright Avenue for a one-vehicle accident just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening, according to TPD. The driver was headed north on Delin Street when he struck the bridge wall, according to police

The child was taken to a nearby children's hospital with life-threatening injures. The driver was also taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police suspect the driver was impaired.

Delin Street is shut down in both directions between Tacoma Avenue S and Wright Avenue while the Collision Investigation Team is on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.