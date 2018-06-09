Tumwater teachers are among six unions on strike in Western Washington.

The Tumwater School District is suing the Tumwater Education Association, according to union president Tim Voie.

"The district is using this injunction as a bullying tactic. I think they believe we'll backdown. But the association isn't backing down. We're stepping up," Voie said Wednesday.

The district claims the strike is illegal. And that's true, according to a 2006 ruling from the Washington state attorney general.

Teachers and other public employees have no protected right to strike. However, there are no legal penalties to punish teachers for striking.

Districts and parents groups can file an injunction to force teachers back to school.

The ongoing teacher negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, which allocates $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

