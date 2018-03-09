The following districts will not have school Thursday, September 6: Centralia, Puyallup, Stanwood-Camano, Tukwila, Tumwater, and Tacoma.

The Rainier School District reached a tentative agreement and will start classes Thursday.

SCHOOL TRACKER: Check your district

The ongoing teacher negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, which includes $2 billion in the current budget for teacher salaries.

EXPLAINER: What's the McCleary Decision?

School is canceled for the second day on Thursday, September 6.

Along with classes being postponed, there will also be no food or transportation service. All other activities also canceled, with the exception of previously scheduled athletic practices in the Tukwila School District.

It's unclear if school will begin on Friday, September 7.

Puyallup schools will be closed for the second day on Thursday, September 6.

A mediator was called in to facilitate negotiations between the Puyallup Education Association and district, but a work stoppage continues. It is not clear when classes in Puyallup will begin.

Click here for full coverage on Puyallup's negotiations.

School will remain closed Thursday, September 6 in the Tumwater School District. Click here for updates on the Tumwater negotiations.

Check the KING 5 School Tracker to see where your district stands

Several districts have already reached contract agreements, including Seattle, Everett, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, and Olympia.

