Thousands of teachers and staff members across Washington state are bargaining for more pay and could strike, as the start of the school year approaches.
The negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teachers' salaries under the current budget.
EXPLAINER: Understanding the McCleary Decision
Here’s where things stand with some of the largest school districts in Western Washington. Scroll below for the full statewide list:
Seattle Public Schools
The Seattle Education Association (SEA) reached a tentative contract agreement Friday night. School will start as scheduled on Sept. 5.
The agreement includes a 10.5 percent pay increase for all SEA members and five additional parental leave days, according to Seattle Public Schools.
SEA members will meet Saturday, Sept. 8 to review the tentative deal, which provides pay increases, more nurses, increased secondary counselors, expansion of race and equity teams, enhanced healthcare benefits for substitute teachers, and better professional growth opportunities.
Tacoma Public Schools
The Tacoma Education Association and Tacoma Public Schools returned to the bargaining table on Labor Day.
"The district is not budging," the union said in a Sunday evening social media post.
The association met Wednesday evening to discuss a possible strike, but the gathering did not have enough members to vote, the TEA said. They plan to meet again Tuesday.
"A strike vote will likely happen," the union said on Facebook.
Tacoma Public Schools says it has significantly increased its offer to the teachers multiple times since last week, and is working hard to reach a realistic salary agreement.
The district says it is facing a $25 million dollar budget deficit next year, and every dollar added to the package for teachers and other employees increases that deficit.
TPS says it is restricted in how much of a raise it can offer teachers, because the funding law approved by the legislature limits pay hikes in districts like TPS to no more than 3.1 percent for 2018-19.
Federal Way Public Schools
The union and the district ratified an agreement Thursday night.
Union president Shannon McCann said they made improvements across special education caseloads, school safety, and class curriculums.
Education support professionals will earn an average of 19.7 percent more, and certificated staff (teachers) will see an average pay increase of 14.8 percent, McCann said. Teachers will start at $55,000 and after 25 years will earn $105,844.
Kent School District
The Kent Education Association general membership voted to approve a new contract agreement Wednesday evening, just one day before the school year was scheduled to begin on August 30. KEA announced the tentative agreement early Wednesday morning.
Highline Public Schools
The district announced a tentative agreement with the Highline Education Association last Monday evening.
"The agreement honors the valuable work our educators do with students & demonstrates a commitment to providing a professional wage," the district wrote in a Facebook post.
Everett Public Schools
The Everett Education Association ratified its agreement with Everett Public Schools on Tuesday morning, the union confirmed. The first day of class for students is September 5.
Olympia School District
The Olympia Education Association reached a tentative agreement with Olympia Public Schools last Monday, according to a post on the union's Facebook page.
Bellevue Public Schools
The Bellevue Education Association reached an agreement with the district earlier this summer and the school board ratified it at the end of July.
“19.4 percent. That is the increase that BEA members will see across the total salary schedule in 2018-19!” the association posted on its Facebook page.
Puyallup School District
The Puyallap Education Association continues full contract negotiations with the district Labor Day weekend. Both sides met at the table Sunday but did not reach an agreement.
If no deal is reached by the start of school on September 5th, the union will vote to strike.
Edmonds School District
The Edmonds Education Association reached a tentative a tentative agreement with the district in July.
Lake Washington School District
Union members in this east King County district reached an agreement for an average 12.2 percent pay increase in 2018-19, the Washington Education Association said.
Snohomish School District
The Snohomish Education Association and the school district reached a tentative contract agreement, Snohomish School District Superintendent Kent Kultgen tweeted Wednesday.
Bellingham Public Schools
The union representing teachers in this district ratified a collective bargaining agreement for 2018-20, according to a post on the teachers union's Facebook page.
Auburn School District
The Auburn Education Association voted last Monday to ratify its agreement with the district. Classes start Sept. 5.
More resolved districts
The Washington Education Association published a map showing districts where unions have reached agreements. View the map here
Full list of teachers unions still in negotiations or recently resolved:
Auburn EA - agreement reached, school will start September 5
Battle Ground EA - teachers started a strike on Wednesday, Aug. 29
Bellingham EA - reached agreement
Bethel EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 31, awaiting ratification on Sept. 4
Blaine EA - agreement ratified, awaiting approval
Burlington Edison EA - ratified their agreement on Aug. 28
Camas Assoc Educ Office Professionals
Camas EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2
Cape Flattery EA
Centerville EA
Central Kitsap EA - tentative agreement reached
Central Valley EA - tentative agreement reached
Centralia EA
Chehalis EA - agreement pending ratification
Cheney EA
Chewelah CPEA
Chewelah EA
Cle Elum-Roslyn EA
Clover Park EA - agreement reached Aug. 27
Colton EA
Colville EA
Conway EA - teachers voted to strike if no agreement is reached by the start of school
Crescent EA
Creston EA
Davenport EA
Deer Park EA
Dieringer CPEA
Dieringer EA - Reached a tentative agreement Thursday, Aug. 30
East Valley Spokane EA - agreement reached Aug. 27
East Valley Yakima EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 28
Easton EA
Easton Support Personnel Assoc.
Eatonville EA
Ellensburg EA - agreement reached
Endicott Teachers Association
Enumclaw EA
Evergreen EA - teachers are on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28
Federal Way EA - reached agreement Aug. 30
Ferndale EA - reached agreement Aug. 30
Fife EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27
Forks EA/Quillayute
Franklin Pierce EA - ageement reached Aug. 29
Franklin Pierce ESP
Freeman EA
Garfield-Palouse EA
Grand Coulee Dam EA
Grandview EA
Granger EA
Grapeview EA
Griffin EA
Harrington EA
Highland EA
Hockinson EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2
Hood Canal EA
Hoquiam Teachers Assoc
Inchelium EA
Kent Assn of Paraeducators
Kent EA - agreement reached Aug. 29
Kettle Falls EA
Kittitas EA - agreement reached Aug. 7
Klickitat EA
La Conner EA - agreement reached Aug. 28
Lake Stevens EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27
Lakewood EA - agreement reached Aug. 29
Liberty EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 23
Lind EA
Longview EA - teachers on strike as of Tuesday, Aug. 28
Loon Lake EA
Lopez EA
Lyle EA
Lynden EA
Mabton EA
Mary M Knight EA
Marysville EA - ratified two-year agreement on Aug. 30
Mead CPEA
Mead CTA
Mercer Island EA - reached tentative agreement Sept. 3; members will vote to ratify contract Tuesday, Sept. 4
Meridian EA
Monroe EA - tentative agreement reached Sept. 4
Mount Adams EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 29
Mount Baker EA
Mount Pleasant EA
Mount Vernon EA - voted to strike Sept. 5 if no agreement is reached
Mount Vernon ESA
Naches Valley EA
Nespelem EA
Newport Associated Teachers
Nine Mile Falls EA
Nooksack Valley EA
North Beach EA
North Kitsap EA - tentative agreement reached
North Kitsap Transportion Employees
North Thurston EA
Northport EA
Ocosta EA
Olympia EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27
Olympia ParaEducators Assoc
Olympia Technical Professional Admin Assoc
Onalaska CPEA
Orcas EA
Orting EA
Port Angeles EA - agreement reached Aug. 29
Port Angeles Educ. Office Professionals
Port Angeles Para Educator Assoc. - still in negotiation
Prescott EA
Pullman Paraprofessionals
Pullman Secretaries
Puyallup EA - voted to strike if agreement not reached by school time
Puyallup Educational Support Professionals
Queets-Clearwater A/L
Rainier EA - teachers on strike as of Monday, September 3
Raymond EA
Reardan-Edwall EA
Renton ESP
Renton Professional-Technical Assoc.
Republic CPEA
Republic EA
Ridgefield CPEA
Ridgefield EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2
Ritzville EA
Riverside EA
Rosalia EA
San Juan EA
Seattle EA - reached tentative agreement on 8/31. School will start as scheduled on 9/5
Selah EA
Selah Educational Office Personnel
Shoreline Children's Center
Shoreline ESPA
Snohomish EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 29
Snoqualmie Valley Administrative Secretaries
Snoqualmie Valley EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 27
Soap Lake EA
South Bend EA
South Whidbey EA - teachers voted to strike if no agreement is reached by the start of school
Southside EA
Spokane EA - reached tentative agreement Aug. 28
Sprague-Lamont A/L
Stanwood-Camano EA - teachers begin strike on Tuesday, Sept. 4
Stevenson-Carson EA
Sultan EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 29
Sumner EA - tentative agreement reached
Sunnyside EA
Tacoma EA
Tahoma EA - tentative agreement reached Aug. 24
Tenino EA
Thorp EA
Thorp ESP
Trout Lake EA
Tukwila EA - will strike September 5, which is the next scheduled bargaining day and was supposed to be the first day of school. As a result, first day of school will be canceled.
Tumwater Assoc of Paraprofessionals
Tumwater EA - on strike as of 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1
Tumwater Office Personnel Assoc.
Union Gap EA
University Place Classified Assoc.
University Place Office Professionals
Upper Skagit Valley EA
Vancouver EA - tentative agreement reached Sunday, Sept. 2
Vancouver Educ. Support Professionals
Wahkiakum County EA
Walla Walla Valley EA - College Place Chapter
Wapato Assoc. Educ. Office Personnel
Wapato EA - voted to strike if an agreement is not reached by Sept. 5
Wapato Pupil Personnel
Washougal Assoc. of Educators - Teachers on strike beginning Tuesday, Aug. 28
West Valley Educ. Secretaries Assoc.
West Valley Yakima EA
White Salmon EA
Wilbur CPEA
Wilbur Teachers Association
Willapa Valley EA
Wishkah Valley EA
Wishram EA
Yakima Assoc of Building Services
Yakima Assoc. of Paraeducators
Yakima Educational Office Personnel
Yakima Professional/Technical Assoc.
The ongoing negotiations stem from a Washington Supreme Court ruling in June that found the Legislature had satisfied the conditions of the McCleary case. The case argued the state was not fully funding K-12 education. That ruling triggered additional funding for school districts. It also changed the way state education is funded by limiting revenue from local levies.
