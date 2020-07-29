Detectives looking to identify possible witnesses in deadly shooting of Bothell officer

Snohomish law enforcement is asking occupants of a white Toyota 4Runner to come forward with any information.

BOTHELL, Wash. — Detectives in Snohomish County are looking to identify a vehicle that may have witnessed the deadly shooting of Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop earlier this month.

Shoop had been on the force barely a year when he was gunned down in the line of duty during what started as a routine traffic stop.

Both Shoop and his partner were inside their patrol car when the shooting happened. Shoop was shot and killed in the crossfire.

Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) detectives say a white 1995-2002 Toyota 4Runner was directly behind the patrol vehicle at the time of the shooting. They believe people inside might have seen what happened.