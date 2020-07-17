Bothell officer killed by crossfire; suspect charged with murder

Henry Washington is facing three felony charges, including aggravated murder and attempted murder, for the shooting death of Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop July 13.

SEATTLE — The man accused of shooting two Bothell police officers, killing one of them, while they were still in their patrol car has been charged.

Henry Eugene Washington, 37, was charged Friday with aggravated murder in the first degree, attempted murder in the first degree and vehicular assault, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office. He is being held without bail.

Bothell Officer Jonathan Shoop, 32, died in the crossfire and his partner, Officer Mustafa Kumcur, was wounded.

Court documents released Friday revealed more about how the deadly shooting on Monday, July 13, happened.

According to the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART), the agency investigating the shooting, Officers Shoop and Kumcur made a routine traffic stop on Washington's vehicle at about 9:40 p.m. for not having a license plate.

Washington initially stopped and spoke with the officers briefly, but then took off in his vehicle and the officers pursued him while in their patrol car.

Washington ended up striking a pedestrian riding a scooter in the crosswalk and crashed facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of SR-522.

When Officers Shoop and Kumcur arrived shortly after the crash, Washington was already out of his vehicle and walking away. But when the officers got on scene, Washington turned and started walking fast toward the officer's patrol car while holding a pistol and opened fire, according to SMART.

Washington allegedly fired two shots into the patrol car, one broke the driver's side window, and the other hit Officer Kumcur's firearm, which caused it to ricochet and graze Kumcur's head.

During the attack, Officer Kumcur fired multiple rounds at Washington from inside the patrol car, and one of those shots struck Officer Shoop in the head, killing him in the crossfire, according to SMART.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office said, “The fact that Mr. Washington did not fire the fatal shot is immaterial to his culpability in this crime. But for Mr. Washington’s directed attack on the officers, Officer Shoop would be alive today.”

Witnesses to the shooting said Washington had clear hostility toward the officers yelling "come on pigs" as he advanced toward their patrol car with a gun in his hand, according to court documents released Friday.

Washington is scheduled for an arraignment on August 3 where he's expected to enter a plea.

Officer Shoop had only been with the Bothell Police Department for barely a year when the deadly shooting happened. Officer Kumcur was acting as his field training officer.

Previously, Shoop served in the U.S. Coast Guard and also worked at Amazon at one point.

Shoop's brother, Jared, issued a statement to KING 5 on Friday upon hearing the charges.

"The death of my brother is solely the fault of the suspect. Any actions taken by Jonathan’s partner were a frantic effort to save his life. Bothell PD is in our family’s prayers," said Jared Shoop.

There is a growing memorial for Shoop outside Bothell City Hall.