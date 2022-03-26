1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash involving 2 motorcyclists in Graham

The Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of the crash on State Route 161 in Graham Friday night.

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol said a multi-vehicle crash left one motorcyclist dead and another motorcyclist seriously injured in Graham Friday night.

The Washington State Patrol responded to the scene of the crash on State Route 161 near 196th Street Ct E, just after 10:30 p.m.

The Washington State Patrol said a car turning left onto State Route 161 pulled out in front of the motorcyclists and that the motorcyclists crashed into the car.

Both motorcyclists were transported to the hospital with serious injuries where one of the riders ultimately died from their injuries.

Both directions of SR 161 were fully closed for the investigation.

The Washington State Patrol, Washington State Department of Transportation and Graham Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.