Suspects on the loose after carjacking near south Seattle

The car that was reported stolen crashed near Burien. There are at least three suspects.

SEATTLE — Several suspects are on the loose after a carjacking near the Highline neighborhood ended in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

King County deputies are searching for at least two suspects. A third is in custody.

One person in the vehicle was critically injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office.

The carjacking began in the 100 block of SW 112th Street.

The crash occurred in near the 11800 block of Glendale Way South.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.