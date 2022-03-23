Seattle police recover 8 firearms while arresting deadly downtown shooting suspect

Officers say the suspect is connected to multiple robberies in and around Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect Tuesday connected to a deadly shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street as well as a bank robbery in the SODO neighborhood last month.

SPD officers and members of the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service took the 44-year-old suspect into custody and booked him into King County Jail, recovering eight firearms and a bag of suspected fentanyl during the arrest.

The shooting occurred around midday on Sunday, Feb. 27, and the victim died on the scene.

The SODO bank robbery, one of several the suspect is connected to in and around the Seattle area, happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the KeyBank in the 1900 block of First Avenue South.

During the robbery, the suspect shot a 34-year-old male bank employee who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The fatal shooting on Pine Street near Third Avenue was one of at least two unrelated deadly shootings in the area, with the other happening less than a week later, leaving a 15-year-old dead.

The shootings and other criminal activity led to the SPD increasing its presence and establishing a mobile precinct near Third Avenue and Pine Street, a strategy the department said worked successfully in curbing criminal activity at another trouble spot in the Little Saigon area.

However, a number of businesses closed in the area due to the increase in shootings and other criminal behavior.

On Tuesday, Interim SPD Chief Adrian Diaz presented the department’s strategy in the coming months to restore its ranks and evolve to deal with the rising violent crime throughout the city over the last two years.