Suspect arrested after breaking into Harley-Davidson dealership in Fife

Fife police said the suspect admitted to breaking into the business before and stealing items.

FIFE, Wash. — A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Harley-Davidson dealership in Fife early Wednesday morning.

The Fife Police Department responded to Destination Harley-Davidson, located on the 2300 block of Pacific Highway E, just after 12:30 a.m.

After attempting to break a double-pane window, surveillance video from the dealership shows a man breaking through the front door and entering the showroom floor. The man is then seen in the video going through cabinets by a desk in the showroom.

Fife police told KING 5 the suspect was found hiding outside the building and was arrested by responding officers. As the suspect was being arrested, police said he admitted to previously breaking into the dealership and stealing items.

Ed Wallace, the owner of the dealership, said an electric bike was stolen during a break-in on Feb. 13, and a leather jacket was stolen off a mannequin during another break-in earlier this month. Both of the other previous incidents were also captured on surveillance video.

“The same individual, he's hit us multiple times,” said Wallace. “Now he's caught. He’s admitted to a couple of past crimes, stole an electric bicycle off our showroom floor. So, this one guy, pretty prolific.”

According to police, the man admitted to officers he returned to the dealership to try and find the keys to an electric bike that was stolen during a previous robbery.

“He had a couple of laptops from the dealership and tools and then he started admitting to other crimes he committed here,” said Wallace.

This morning a thief broke the glass door at the Fife Harley-Davidson and attempted to steal two laptops and tools but fast acting Fife police caught him before he got away. Turns out he’s hit here before and admitted to police about it. pic.twitter.com/IYK06vmkSz — Doug Dillon (@dougdKING5) March 23, 2022