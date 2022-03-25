Everett police responding to 'significant incident'

Police responded to the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue on Friday afternoon.

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police tweeted Friday afternoon that it was responding to a “significant incident” in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.

A police pursuit ended in a crash after an incident at the Starbucks on 10th Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

The intersection of 35th Avenue and Rucker Street is also closed in relation to the Broadway incident, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

The incident on Broadway Avenue will be investigated by the Snohomish County Multi Agency Response Team, according to Everett police.

Everett Community College was briefly placed in lockdown due to police activity in the area. The lockdown has since lifted.

No other information was immediately available about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.