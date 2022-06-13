Coast Guard, good Samaritans help rescue kayakers, sailors from Strait of Juan de Fuca

The three people pulled from the water were taken to a Port Angeles hospital after showing signs of hypothermia, the Coast Guard said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Multiple United States Coast Guard crews and a few good Samaritans helped pull out several people who had capsized in the Strait of Juan De Fuca Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said a call came in around 7:30 a.m. that people kayaking and sailing had capsized. The group left Port Townsend around 5 a.m. and were headed to Victoria, British Columbia.

A Coast Guard small rescue boat and helicopter responded. The helicopter pulled two boaters from the water and a small, non-Coast Guard boat rescued another person. The Coast Guard said all three showed signs of hypothermia and were transported for treatment.

The group was participating in a race to Alaska event.

The Coast Guard said there is a Gale Warning for the waters, meaning sustained surface winds, or frequent gusts, between 34 knots (39 miles per hour) to 47 knots (54 miles per hour) are likely. A Gale Warning is not directly associated with a tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service.

A "Small Craft Advisory" is also in place, according to the Coast Guard. This advisory means wind speeds of 21-33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are "expected to produce hazardous wave conditions" to smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating the waters in these conditions.