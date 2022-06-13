Coast Guard, good Samaritans help rescue kayakers, sailors from Strait of Juan de Fuca

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Multiple United States Coast Guard crews and a few good Samaritans helped pull out several people who had capsized in the Strait of Juan De Fuca Monday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said a call came in around 7:30 a.m. that people kayaking and sailing had capsized. The group left Port Townsend around 5 a.m. and were headed to Victoria, British Columbia.
A Coast Guard small rescue boat and helicopter responded. The helicopter pulled two boaters from the water and a small, non-Coast Guard boat rescued another person. The Coast Guard said all three showed signs of hypothermia and were transported for treatment.
The group was participating in a race to Alaska event.
The Coast Guard said there is a Gale Warning for the waters, meaning sustained surface winds, or frequent gusts, between 34 knots (39 miles per hour) to 47 knots (54 miles per hour) are likely. A Gale Warning is not directly associated with a tropical cyclone, according to the National Weather Service.
A "Small Craft Advisory" is also in place, according to the Coast Guard. This advisory means wind speeds of 21-33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are "expected to produce hazardous wave conditions" to smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating the waters in these conditions.
The Coast Guard said it would remain on scene as a precaution to help monitor the safety of other boaters.