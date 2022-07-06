Seattle's Harbor Patrol fundraising to repair boats in preparation for summer water rescues

Harbor Patrol responds to an estimated 1,900 calls a year. In recent years, the department has lost some revenue streams that used to pay for boat maintenance.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department's (SPD) Harbor Patrol is asking for help from the community as they gear up for the busy summer season.

The Harbor Patrol unit responds to an estimated 1,900 service calls a year helping to save lives on bodies of water around the Seattle area.

Members of the small unit said they need the public's help to keep doing their jobs, citing budget cuts and a lack of funding for equipment emergencies.

Revenue streams the department previously used to fund maintenance for the Harbor Patrol unit are no longer available, a spokesperson said. The department no longer has officers to work contracts with outside agencies which used to bring in funds, and the Seattle City Council has restricted how the department can spend money in its budget, meaning it's difficult to move funds to pay for maintenance emergencies.



"We do run into expenses, boats are expensive to maintain and this is just a circumstance where a little help from the foundation will go a long way," said Eric Barton, Assistant Chief, with SPD.



The Seattle Police Foundation launched an online fundraiser to help pay for one of its big expenses, repairs to one of the unit's nine boats, "Patrol Boat 4," which has been operating since 1998.



"Normally we respond in all weather, all conditions in this boat, and get there fairly quickly, but right now with a bent shaft we are limited to just idle speed which is 6 knots or almost eight miles per hour," said Kevin Oshikawa-Clay, an officer with SPD’s Harbor Patrol.



Patrol Boat 4's slow speed is concerning, especially with more people diving into more summer activities in the coming weeks.



"On a weekend day it's one of those days where people look out and they go wow you can walk across on the boats and it does get that busy in here," said Oshikawa-Clay.



Even with the need for extra funds, officers with the Harbor Patrol unit want to reassure people the unit will do whatever they can to keep people safe.

"Emphasize taking care of you and the people on board your vessel. Know that the Seattle Police Department is there to help you should anything go awry," said Barton.