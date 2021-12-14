'Mass rescue' of kayakers, paddlers caught off guard during Deception Pass event

More than a dozen people were rescued after falling in the water during the Deception Pass Challenge.

Marine rescue crews, including a boat from Coast Guard Station Bellingham, rescued more than 20 paddlers caught off guard and capsized by winds during the Deception Pass Challenge paddling and rowing race over the weekend.

The Coast Guard received reports around 9:30 a.m. Saturday that several kayak and paddleboarders capsized during the race through Deception Pass.

Callers estimated that 15 to 20 of the 75 racers capsized and were in the water due to high winds, according to the Coast Guard. Many others needed help getting back to shore.

The Coast Guard Cutter Adelie was already on scene and other Coast Guard units responded by air and sea. A Skagit County marine unit and two North Whidbey Fire Marin Rescue units also responded.

“This incident highlights the outstanding interagency teamwork we have here in the greater Puget Sound's search and rescue system,” said Capt. Patrick Hilbert, the commander of Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. “It also reinforces the importance of wearing a life jacket and constantly assessing the increased risks posed by the weather and water conditions that are always changing here in the Pacific Northwest.”

The Deception Pass Challenge is described on the event's website as an "epic winter paddling and rowing race through the tidal rapids of Deception pass." Participants race tidal current around three islands, under the bridge twice, through "turbulent tidal rapids and over "possible standing waves." The course is approximately 6.15 miles.

The even is in its 15th year, according to the website.