As summer approaches, officials remind boaters to be safe on waters

KIRKLAND, Wash. — It's about that time to get back on the waters of Western Washington, and with the influx of boaters comes heightened attention to water safety.



May 21-27 is National Safe Boating Week, and marine patrol are taking the time to raise awareness on some of the top safety issues for recreational boaters.



Matthew Martin of the King County Sheriff's Office Marine Rescue Unit said he is predicting extra zeal among boaters, kayakers, and paddle boarders out there.



"With the weather, people have been delayed. So they're really chomping at the bit to get back out there," Martin said.



Late snow this spring has contributed to cold water temperatures, which last week, was recorded in the 50s. Even if weather conditions are warm, the water temperatures may still be cold and dangerous, should someone fall in unexpectedly.



"You could suffer a cold water shock where it causes you to gasp and panic a little. So that's a risk," Martin said.



Among the most dangerous things a person can do on the water is not have a life jacket handy.



In 2021, 13 people died in a recreational boating accident in the state of Washington. 77 percent of those deaths were from not wearing a life jacket, according to data provided by the Washington State Parks Recreation Commission.



Marine rescue units are also reminding the public that boating under the influence is illegal, and anyone on a vessel -- including kayaks and paddle boards -- must have a life jacket available for everyone on board.



"We have to respond to those and recover those people while their families are watching and all of them, a simple life jacket, we wouldn't have needed to come, and know about it," Martin said.