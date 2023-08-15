Fire at treatment plant near Woodinville no under control

The fire started as employees were fusing plastic piping. It was under control by 2 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Afire at the Brightwater Treatment Plant off Highway 9 near Woodinville is now under control.

The fire started as employees were fusing plastic piping, according to the King County Wastewater Treatment Division. Fire shot down pipes 60 feet below ground.

Fifteen tech rescue firefighters trained to work in confined spaces got the fire under control, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The fire is not under control, according to the Wastewater Treatment Division.

Tech rescue and hazmat were dispatched to the scene. The technical rescue units were called because the fire will need technical assistance, including experts to work in a tight, confined space, according to Snohomish County Regional Fire. It is not a rescue operation.

As of 1 p.m., operations at the plant had not been affected and employees and contractors were safe, according to the King County Wastewater Treatment Division.

Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, according to Snohomish County Regional Fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.