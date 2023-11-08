Excessive Heat Watch issued: Summer heatwave to bring a stretch of 90s

The longest, hottest stretch of weather this year is expected late this weekend and next week with highs soaring into the 90s.

SEATTLE — Daylight has been steadily decreasing and the average temperature has started to fall, but western Washington will be reminded it's still summer late this weekend and much of next week.

The most pronounced heatwave of the season is expected from Sunday through Thursday. During this 5-day stretch of abnormally warm temperatures, high temperatures will climb in the mid to upper 80s and lower 90s for many areas. Favored locations to see high temperatures in the 90s will be areas away from water and regions south of Seattle along with the Cascade foothills and valleys. The Cascade valleys could approach triple-digit heat next week.

Warm temperatures expected for western WA over the coming week with several days in a row above average. #wawx pic.twitter.com/bbMw12jSNN — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 12, 2023

Seattle is forecast to be on either side of 90 most of next week so the Emerald City has a good chance to double the number of 90-degree days so far this year. Sea-Tac has recorded two days of high temperatures of 90 degrees or warmer. Back on July 5 and July 15, Seattle saw a high temperature of 91 degrees. Seattle typically sees around three days of highs 90 degrees or warmer each year although that's been increasing over the past decade.

Overnight lows are forecast to remain mild during this heatwave, increasing the risk for heat-related illness as there will be little time for bodies and homes to cool. Lows will remain in the mid to upper 60s in Seattle and other areas with a high density of paved surfaces as these surfaces and environments hold in the heat from the afternoon sun.

The heatwave will develop as a strong high pressure controls the weather pattern for much of the upcoming week. This high pressure is developing over the eastern Pacific this weekend and will build across the West Coast, locking in place, and causing the extended stretch of high temperatures running 10-20 degrees above normal with low temperatures running 5-10 degrees above normal.

The increasing concern for hot temperatures, and the potential impacts due to the long stretch of above-normal temperatures with little overnight cooling, has prompted the Seattle National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Watch for most of western Washington from Monday morning through Thursday night. This signals the potential for impactful heat. The Excessive Heat Watch will be upgraded to either a Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning as the heatwave nears.

Seattle has experienced a long stretch of mild high temperatures. The Emerald City is currently within a 54-day streak of high temperatures of 70 degrees or warmer. This ties 1981 for the fifth-longest streak, and there's no end in sight. The longest stretch is 72 days back in 2017. A big reason for high temperatures staying above 70 degrees over the past two months is because of the summer season but also due to abnormally warm water temperatures off the Washington coast. Water temperatures are running 1.5 to 2.5 degrees above normal. This helps lessen the cooling effect of onshore winds, thus, keeping Seattle in the lower 70s for highs during an onshore flow instead of the upper 60s.

Seattle high today 79°. The 54th day in a row with a high 70°+, tied for 5th longest streak. On this day in 1981 the high in Seattle was 94° making it the 1st time Sea-Tac had 5 straight days 90°+. The 90°+ streak was matched in 2015 (7/1-5) & broken last year (7/26-31). #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 12, 2023