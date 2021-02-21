The Bremerton-Seattle ferry crossing down to one boat

Washington State Ferries estimates it will take at least a month for repairs to be completed on the Cathlamet.

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton-Seattle state ferry crossing will be down to one-boat service “until further notice” because of a propulsion issue found on the ferry Cathlamet.

The Cathlamet ferry was sailing on the state’s “Triangle” Southworth-Vashon Island-Fauntleroy route. That route has been operating on reduced service during the coronavirus pandemic.