The Bremerton-Seattle ferry crossing down to one boat

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton-Seattle state ferry crossing will be down to one-boat service “until further notice” because of a propulsion issue found on the ferry Cathlamet.
Washington State Ferries estimates it will take at least a month for repairs to be completed on the Cathlamet.
The Cathlamet ferry was sailing on the state’s “Triangle” Southworth-Vashon Island-Fauntleroy route. That route has been operating on reduced service during the coronavirus pandemic.
The issue on the Cathlamet took the route down to one vessel Thursday morning. The agency diverted the Sealth, which was bound for Bremerton, to the Triangle, leaving the Bremerton with only the ferry Kitsap.