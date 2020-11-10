Lightning hits Edmonds ferry, putting it out of service

According to a public information officer for WSF, lightning not only hit the ferry, but also hit the overhead passenger loading ramp at the terminal.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Lightning struck a ferry heading to Edmonds on Saturday night, putting the boat out of service.

According to a public information officer for Washington State Ferries, lightning not only hit the ferry, but also hit the overhead passenger loading ramp at the terminal at the same time.

The strike also blew out at least one bulb in the terminal and the light covers.

One employee was knocked off their feet from the force of the impact, according to WSF. That employee is okay.

WSF said the boat is not damaged, since it is designed to withstand lightning strikes, however, some of the navigation electronics were offline.

On Sunday, the Edmonds/Kingston ferry was down to a one-boat service at the terminal until further notice.

There are currently three-hour waits in both Edmonds and Kingston for the ferry.

No word when services will resume as normal.