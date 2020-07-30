Bothell police officer fatally shoots suspect

An officer responded to 20th Avenue SE for reports of a man slashing tires. Shots were fired shortly after the officer arrived.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A Bothell police officer shot and killed a person after receiving a call that someone was slashing tires Wednesday night.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a man slashing tires in the area of 20th Avenue SE near the Salmon Run apartment complex.

An officer responded and shortly after, shots were fired.

The man who was suspected of slashing tires was sent to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim did not have any identification on him and detectives are working to figure out the name of the person shot.

The incident will be investigated by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team, also called the SMART.

This is a developing story.

KING 5 News will have updates as they become available.