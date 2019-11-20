BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A procession and memorial service for Lynden’s interim Police Chief Michael Knapp, who was fatally struck by a car, is being held in Bellingham on Wednesday.

The procession will travel from Ferndale to Bellingham at 11 a.m. The service is being held at 1 p.m. at Bellingham Christ the King Church.

Knapp, 79, was hit by a car while crossing Fourth Street in Lynden on Nov. 5. He died a day later from his injuries.

A U.S. Army veteran, Knapp worked as an FBI special agent and served as police chief of several Whatcom County agencies. He served as Ferndale police chief from 2005-2016 when he retired. In his retirement, he served as Blaine and Lynden’s interim police chiefs.

Knapp is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

A memorial fund was established at People’s Bank. Donations can be made to the “Chief Michael Knapp Memorial Fund” at any People’s Bank location or the Lynden Police Department.