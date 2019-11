Lynden's Interim Police Chief Michael Knapp was critically hurt after being struck by a car in a crosswalk Tuesday evening.

Knapp, age 79, was flown to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

He was crossing 4th Street in Lynden in a marked crosswalk around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck.

The 19-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck Knapp was not injured.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.