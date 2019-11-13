A memorial service for Lynden’s interim police chief, who was fatally struck by a car, will be held Nov. 20 in Bellingham.

Lynden Police Department announced the details of Chief Michael Knapp’s service Tuesday. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. at Bellingham Christ the King Church. Lynden Christ the King Church will also livestream the service.

Knapp, 79, was hit by a car while crossing Fourth Street in Lynden on Nov. 5. He died a day later from his injuries.

A U.S. Army veteran, Knapp also worked as an FBI special agent and served as police chief of several Whatcom County agencies. He served as Ferndale police chief from 2005-2016 when he retired. In his retirement, he served as Blaine and Lynden’s interim police chiefs.

Michael Knapp.

Courtesy of the City of Ferndale.

Knapp is survived by his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.

A memorial fund was established at People’s Bank. Donations can be made to the “Chief Michael Knapp Memorial Fund” at any People’s Bank location or the Lynden Police Department.