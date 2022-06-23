Bellevue police increasing trailhead patrols after string of car break-ins

Hikers said the recent arrests linked to car break-ins bring some relief, while Bellevue police are stepping up patrols ahead of an anticipated busy weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Two men linked to dozens of car break-ins in King County pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Prosecutors said Jhonny Taylor and Dominique Callier are linked to a string of car prowls at the Coal Creek Trailhead in Bellevue.

Hikers said the recent arrests bring some relief, while Bellevue police are stepping up patrols of trailheads ahead of an anticipated busy weekend.

Leeah Brown is excited to hit the trails this weekend, but after dozens of car break-ins she doesn’t run at Coal Creek as much as she used to.

“We used to come almost every other day, and now come maybe once every two weeks when the weather is good,” said Brown.

Video released this week shows the alleged suspects smashing the window of a car at Coal Creek trailhead, and in just a matter of seconds make off with bags.

Detectives used surveillance video and photos to identify the suspects.

“They would hit 10, 12, or more cars at a time at these trailheads and locations,” said Capt. Landon Barnwell, with Bellevue Police.

Bellevue police said Taylor and Callier used a “window punch" to break into cars. Investigators said they stole credit cards and immediately used them at stores.

“Breaking into a car for a victim can wreak a lot of havoc on their personal lives,” said Capt. Barnwell.

Police say the two men are responsible for “dozens and dozens” of break-ins across King County and are facing 12 felony charges.

Bellevue police are increasing patrols as a part of an anti-crime plan. Police say reporting break-ins is crucial to know which areas to target with more patrols.

“We really look at data and kind of focus our efforts to be intentional on how we’re going to be proactive and work a specific area,” said Capt. Barnwell.