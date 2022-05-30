Uptick in trailhead thefts expected this summer in western Washington

Thieves aren't just looking for valuables. They are also searching for personal information.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Packed trailhead parking lots are expected to be a target for thieves this summer, and they're not just looking for valuables left in the vehicle.

Washington State Patrol has already seen an uptick in smash-and-grabs throughout Western Washington trailheads this year. The organization expects to see an additional increase during summer, when more people are leaving their cars unattended at trailheads for several hours.

On Friday, May 20, the lot across from the popular Poo Poo Point trailhead in Issaquah was targeted. Tricia, one of the victims, thinks the thief broke into six cars. She said they didn't take any of her belongings, but she believes the thief was looking for her registration, an address and possibly a garage door opener. Thieves use personal information to locate a person's home and break in.

She posted a photo of her car onto a local hiking Facebook group to warn others.

"That was a surprise. It's kind of brazen to just break into cars," said Mike Bjorkegren, who hiked Poo Poo Point on Monday.

Bjorkegren saw Tricia's Facebook post and decided to take extra precautions.

"We took out things from our glove box like the registration and we took photos of that a put them on our phone so if we needed them they're there, but not in the car," said Bjorkegren.

WSP said it is working with other law enforcement to increase patrols at trailheads.

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission shared the following tips to keep hikers safe from trailhead car prowls: