Seattle police arrest two suspects linked to possibly 60 break-ins throughout city

Investigators said the suspects have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and caused tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to businesses.

SEATTLE — A pair of suspects possibly linked to 60 break-ins in the Seattle area and a series of ATM smash-and-grab burglaries were arrested Friday morning in Tukwila, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Authorities have investigated upwards of 60 break-ins in the Seattle area where the suspects used trucks and heavy equipment to break into ATMs and cash registers.

Police arrested a 30- and 33-year-old man at a Tukwila motel Friday morning and impounded two vehicles.

Police said the two men were booked into the King County Jail for burglary, theft, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Detectives are piecing together exactly how many thefts the suspects may be tied to.

Smash-and-grab robberies and ATM thefts have been an issue not just in Seattle but across the region in recent months.