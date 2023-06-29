New art exhibit will feature pieces of Seattle history. Here's how residents can be a part of it

Vanishing Seattle is turning to the public asking for items from Seattle’s past. They are currently on the hunt for historic signage.

SEATTLE — Cynthia Brothers started documenting what she describes as “Vanishing Seattle” in 2016.

“I was just taking photos of local businesses and iconic places that were going away,” says Brothers. Her Vanishing Seattle concept grew from social media to a video series and soon an exhibition.

Seattle Art Fair kicks off July 27 at Lumen Field. It was founded by the late Paul G. Allen as a one-of-a-kind showcase for the vibrant arts community of the Pacific Northwest. Nonprofit Forest For The Trees is taking over the historic RailSpur building in Pioneer Square and is hosting its own satellite even during the art fair.

Forest For The Trees is a public art organization that’s created art by over 150 local and international artists.

“We reached out to Cynthia with Vanishing Seattle so she could feature some of her collection and hopefully get submissions from the public,” says Gage Hamilton, director of Forest For The Trees.

Now Vanishing Seattle is turning to the public asking for historic items from Seattle’s past.

“I get all sorts of interesting things sent to me!” laughed Brothers.

From a vintage Rainier Beer can to a chunk of asphalt from the demolished viaduct, Vanishing Seattle is building a collection to display and is especially looking for signage.

“Neon or window displays and anything that’s a cool piece of the past,” says Brothers.

View the lengthy list of historic businesses and the call for submissions on the Vanishing Seattle social media feed. Brothers can also be reached directly at VanishingSeattle@gmail.com.