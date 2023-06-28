Summer Food Service Program continues feeding hungry children across Washington

The program is available across Washington state for children and teens.

SEATTLE — The demand for meals doesn’t end when the school year does and the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is ramping up efforts to bridge the gap with free healthy meals and snacks.

The program is available across Washington state for children and teens. The meal programs operate in areas where 50% or more of the children are in households that are at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

Leanne Eko is the chief nutrition officer with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and said more and more local locations are being approved for the free summer meal program.

Removing barriers for families facing food insecurity is a big part of the program.

“The meals are healthy and completely free to kids, no questions asked.” said Eko.

Lake Stevens School district just kicked off the free summer meal program and Nutrition Supervisor Mollie Langum said Sunnycrest Elementary is a great example of the intentionally nutritious offerings.

“We have hot entrees, fresh fruits and vegetables — many seasonal — and milk for students to choose from.”