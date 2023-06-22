Neighbors throw 7-year-old, whose mother is battling aggressive cancer, a surprise party

Nicole Hoffman worried she wouldn't be able to give her daughter the party she wanted. That's where neighbors stepped in.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — It’s a Snoqualmie surprise the Hoffman family never saw coming.

A very special neighborhood surprise party unfolded on the last day of school for students at nearby Timber Ridge Elementary. The Hoffmans moved into a new neighborhood in Snoqualmie Ridge in April. The family was barely unpacking their boxes when a dramatic life twist came in the form of a cancer diagnosis.

Neighbor Renae Carter says the Hoffmans came with a reputation for supporting the community and have a vast network of friends and supporters.

Nicole Hoffman is a mother of three and was diagnosed with Double Hit Lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer and was almost immediately facing chemotherapy.

“Her symptoms basically started the day we closed on our new house in April,” said her husband, Justin.

The family hardly had time to settle into their new surroundings when Nicole started spending days at a time in the hospital for treatment. In May, Nicole turned to Facebook to ask for a favor from her friends.

Her oldest has a birthday in June and Hoffman knew she wouldn’t be able to celebrate the way a newly minted seven-year-old would want. Nicole shared a photo of her still six-year-old, Ellie and hoped friends might provide some love in the mail.

In her Facebook post, Nicole wrote “I’m wondering if you all would send her a birthday card to cheer her up?! She LOVES getting mail!”

Neighbors noticed the distress call and quickly came up with a plan to do more than deliver some birthday cards.

“It’s the last day of school and her seventh birthday so we can invite schoolmates and friends to show up and surprise her with a bonafide block party,” said Carter, who lives just a few houses away.

Live music, shaved ice and other treats are all being donated.

“Ellie will get a ride home from her best friend and we will all be waiting to celebrate her!” said Carter.

Providing some joy for the birthday girl and relief for her parents is a special effort the neighbors organized to help strengthen the community.

“Nikki is immune compromised and we are stepping up to make sure her girl doesn’t miss out on having her own party,” said Carter. Dozens of classmates and even more from the neighborhood raced home from school to be ready and waiting for the birthday girl. Friend Melanie Penido says the neighbors felt compelled to make Ellie’s birthday a special one because the cancer treatment is affecting the whole family.

“A six-year-old doesn’t understand cancer and what it’s doing to her mother and it’s scary for her so we just want to love on her today,” Penido said.

The second day of summer is the first day of Ellie Carter's seventh year. She celebrated her birthday outside her family's house, surrounded by old friends and new.

Bubbles, balloons, pizza and treats filled the block and the family of five enjoyed a custom celebration designed by their new neighbors. Nicole says she’s simply overwhelmed by the kindness of her neighbors and can’t believe so many people showed up for her daughter. She begins round five of chemotherapy next week.