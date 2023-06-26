Mariners opening rideshare lot at T-Mobile Park ahead of All-Star Week

The Mariners hope a dedicated rideshare lot will make it quicker and easier for people to hail a ride and get dropped off.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners introduced a new community resource Monday that they hope will ease parking concerns and boost safety.

A new rideshare lot will open ahead of All-Star Week and serve as a permanent feature across from T-Mobile Park on Third Avenue between Holgate Street and Royal Brougham Way near the bustling Amtrak railways. The lot officially opens July 8.

“We know the world’s eyes will be on Seattle in less than two weeks so we want to use this lot to help introduce fans to the new option, and timing couldn’t be better,” Mariners Executive Vice President Fred Rivera said.

Mariners Chairman John Stanton was joined by Rivera, other team executives and representatives from the Washington State Major League Baseball Public Facilities District (PFD) for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the shadows of the ballpark Monday. The PFD was established in 1995 and owns T-Mobile Park and oversees its operation.

The partnership provides a new easily accessible option for fans to leverage ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft with a monitored lot that features staff for assistance.

“In many ways, this has become a transportation corridor,” said Rivera. “For the last several years the Mariners have been focused on revitalizing (the) SODO neighborhood around T-Mobile Park.”

The team purchased and developed a former brewery to the west of the ballpark. The Boxyard complex is now home to Hatback Bar & Grille, Steelheads Alley and Victory Hall.