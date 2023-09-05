Julio Rodriguez competing in 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park

Rodriguez made a name for himself in last year's event by making a surprise run to the finals.

SEATTLE — The Mariners will have one of their own competing in next month's MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

Julio Rodriguez announced on his Twitter account that he has committed to participating in the event on July 10 as part of MLB All-Star Week.

It will be the second consecutive appearance in the Home Run Derby for Rodriguez, as Julio became a household name by slugging his way to a surprise appearance in the finals. Rodriguez put up a good fight, but ultimately lost to San Diego Padres star Juan Soto.

Rodriguez is the first confirmed participant in the event, although he hasn't had nearly the same power numbers he was displaying during his breakout 2022 season. Rodriguez is second on the Mariners in home runs with 12, one behind newcomer Teoscar Hernandez.

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani leads MLB with 24 home runs going into Friday's games, with New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso just one behind with 23. Other power hitters who could be featured in the Home Run Derby in Seattle include Matt Olson of the Atlanta Bravers, Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox.

Home Run Derby tickets are sold out on the Mariners' official Ticketmaster page and are only available from third-party sellers.

