Best times to drive this weekend

WSDOT is reminding travelers to expect more drivers and longer delays on the road this holiday weekend. The good news is most major construction projects like ‘Revive I-5' will be on hold during the holiday.

Deep tremor event in Puget Sound

A group of small tremors in the Puget Sound area called an Episodic Tremor and Slip Event has been going on since May 8. Seismologists predict the tremors will continue into early June.

Opioids found in Puget Sound mussels

Mussels in Puget Sound are testing positive for a slew of contaminants and personal care products, including opioids. Washington state biologists say the mussels soak up whatever is in the water.

Feels like an early start to summer

If you’ve felt a little warmer than normal, you’re not alone. Seattle’s average temperature is 5.5 degrees warmer than average for the month of May and there is no significant cool down in sight.

Farmers helping those in need

A program at a Grays Harbor County farm is helping people in need get back on their feet. Harbor Roots Farm hires workers who have a history of drug use or homelessness to work the fields, offering them a second chance.

