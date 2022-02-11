5 things to know this Wednesday

Gas-powered car sale ban; 2 sentenced for trafficking ivory; Complaints about state-paid psychiatrist; Tacoma crime reduction plan; Compost pumpkins.

More voters are opposed to a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in Washington state than in support of it, according to new WA Poll results released Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035, following California's lead.

Of voters polled, 48% responded saying they opposed or somewhat opposed Inslee's announcement, with 38% saying they supported or somewhat supported the decision. Another 14% of voters responded saying they weren't sure how they felt about the ban. Read more

The multi-billion-dollar industry of illegally trafficking wildlife was front and center in federal court Tuesday morning.

The Homeland Security investigation led to two foreign nationals being arrested in Edmonds in November of 2021. On Tuesday, Herdade Lokua learned he would spend the next 20 months in prison, and Jospin Mujangi was sentenced to 14 months.

The investigation led to the seizure of $3.5 million worth of elephant ivory, white rhinoceros horn, and pangolin scales. Read more

One of the most often hired psychiatrists by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) in workplace injury cases received more than a dozen complaints about “inappropriate,” “unprofessional” and “sexually intrusive” lines of questioning during state-paid exams.

In the last five years, injured workers reported that Seattle-based psychiatrist Dr. Douglas Robinson asked about the dates and frequency of sexual relations and favorite sexual positions, none of which had anything to do with their injuries, yet L&I failed to take disciplinary action against him, records show.

Injured workers and their attorneys said psychological exams with the independent medical examiner (IME) “traumatized” and “frightened” them. IMEs are hired by L&I to conduct medical-legal exams to help ascertain if worker compensation claims should be accepted. Read more

Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore presented the first progress report from his Crime Reduction Plan at Tacoma’s City Council study session on Tuesday.

After three months, Moore said crime is down. Moore’s plan initially focused on making police highly visible and allocating resources to areas identified as hot spots for criminal activity.

Between July 6 and Oct. 5, 2022, 16 addresses were identified as crime hot spots. According to data from the past three months, violent crime, such as robberies and aggravated assaults, in those areas decreased 37% compared to the previous three months, and 12% compared to the same time period last year. Read more

It might be tempting to let Halloween pumpkins rot into something even spookier on the front porch, but when it’s time to dispose of them don’t choose the garbage can.

A social media post by the King County Solid Waste Division is encouraging residents to choose to compost for a number of reasons. It’s estimated that 30% of King County's landfill material is organic material, like pumpkins.

Joe Basille is a communications specialist with King County Solid Waste Division and says all organic waste isn’t equal.

“When you put something like a pumpkin in the landfill it’s going to break down very slowly and emit methane, which is a more powerful greenhouse gas," Basille said. Read more